Plateau survivors: We pretended to be dead; my son tried to crawl away, they killed him

Jos – For the umpteenth time, violence was visited in over 30 communities across the Bokkos, Mangu, and Barkin Ladi local government areas in Plateau State. By the time the dust settled, almost 200 persons were killed, over 1,000 houses burnt and in Bokkos Local Government Area alone, 88 persons were injured and hospitalized.

From December 23rd to 25th, several communities across the three local government areas were razed. These communities include Mutfet, Ndun, Sanyan, Kyong, Kop Mandarken, Lunghai, Chirang, Makundang, Fashar, Garau, Mbong, Tahore, Tamiso, Wang, Hirpiya, Butura Kampani, Maijankai, Dares, Kamluk, Sundul, Garah Mushere, Kambar Mupeli, Mbar Fiton, Daruwat, Hurum, Mai Yanga, NTV, Lar’apya and others. When Saturday visited some of the survivors who are mostly in Wards 5 and 8 of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, JUTH they recounted their harrowing experiences.

Survivors’ account

One of the survivors, Mrs Uren Matthew who lost her son in the incident said, “I am from Chirang, we were preparing for Christmas which we never celebrated. We heard that Fulani were attacking many communities, so we were apprehensive. When night fell, we were preparing to go and hide near the stream but we did not know they were there already. “As we got there, they swooped on us and there was confusion as everyone was running. I got a cut on my hand as I was trying to block the machete they were using on us. My son and I were attacked so we pretended to be dead. “My son was also quiet for some time, but as he made an effort to crawl away, they noticed that he was not dead so they used a stone to hit him on the head and he died. I only survived because I pretended that I was dead so they left me.”

Mercy Makut from the same community said she also ran to the same stream area to hide but she met her attackers there “They were shooting some people and cutting others with machete. I also received a cut on my hand. As I was trying to run, my two-month-old baby fell from my back and I did not even know that the baby had fallen off my back. “A woman in the village helped me to pick the baby, so as I was making an effort to go back to the stream to find my baby, someone advised me not to take the risk but I thank God as I was making my way there, I was told that one woman picked the baby. I later found the baby and we were brought to the hospital.”

In his own account, Evangelist John Mahan from Mabor who lost a close friend and Church members said, “It was Christmas Eve and we were preparing for a vigil in the Church which was to start by 6 pm. “By 5.30 pm, I was in the Church to prepare when I heard sounds of gunshots. We came out to check the direction of the gunshots, and that was when we saw people running that neighbouring communities like Lunghai, Tahore, Chirang, Tamiso, and others were under attack. “We had to start looking a safe place but before we knew it, gunshots were just everywhere. As I speak with you, my personal friend and more than 20 members of our Church were killed and the communities destroyed.”

“The people are in the open, even though the adults have lost their appetite but the children are hungry. Before you know it, the appetite will return so everyone who can help, especially the government should make food and shelter available. The people are sleeping in a very bad situation with the cold now.”

Recall that the victims have been given mass burial and the representatives of the federal, State, and local governments have visited the survivors. But the people are saying enough is enough of empty promises as they appealed that the three tiers of government should collaborate and ensure that this time, the perpetrators are brought to book.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima who visited the survivors in Bokkos in the company of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Musa, among others said that the Federal Government would ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.

He maintained that President Tinubu was deeply shaken by the incident and would not allow the attack to persist under his watch.

According to him, “President Tinubu is deeply shaken by these killings on the Plateau State, the inter-community violence will not be allowed to persist under our watch. We are resolute in our commitment to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. The government is here to deliver justice. “Please accept our deepest apologies because we won’t rest until you access justice and until you are safe. We will harness all our resources to bring those responsible to justice. We will not rest until we can prevent the recurrence of these heinous acts.

“Your blood, your tears, and your cries stain our collective conscience. We are here for you, we are here, resolute in our commitment to ensure that the perpetrators of these mindless killings face the full force of the law. This violence persists due to this dangerous practice of treating criminals as ambassadors of their group, where the law is taken into our hands, and where protection fails. But this is not the case now. This is a promise.”

The State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang who has demonstrated commitment to see an end to the cycle of violence reiterated that “This administration is determined to halt the persistent violence and perpetrators brought to justice.” The citizens however prayed that these promises would not go unfulfilled like others.