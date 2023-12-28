Plateau: Reps minority caucus seek investigation into killings

The House of Representatives minority caucus has called for an investigation into the persistent killings in Plateau.

The caucus urged the joint National Assembly Security Committees to commence a proper and detailed investigation into the persistent instances of killings in the state.

“We want to propose permanent legislative solutions to this ugly trend,” he said.

This is contained in a statement signed by the minority leader of the house, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the invasion of five communities by unknown gunmen on Christmas Eve raised national and global concerns about the security of residents in the state.

He described the North Central as an area characterised by unprovoked crises leading to the killings of innocent souls, saying this gory situation has been going on for a long time.

He said such murder had become the cyclical outcome of inter-communal violence in the north-central, especially Plateau State.

He added that it showed how grievances between communities could be turned into organized violence by unidentified groups and individuals.

He explained that the groups used violent methods to address perceived differences while condemning the increasing rates of attacks on communities by anonymous perpetrators.

“There was something about the anonymity that made the murders on the Plateau sinister,” he said.

“What is more sinister is that warnings of impending attacks are unheeded by security agencies, coupled with the apparent unwillingness of the political leadership to arrest perpetrators.”

He added that the lacklustre attitude of political leaders towards nipping the violence in the bud should be looked into.

According to him, if the accounts of witnesses are to be believed, what stands out is the act of collusion and conspiracy in the bloodletting.

He said, “While we appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of our military and other security agencies this far, we call on them to be unrelenting in tackling the crisis until victory is assured for all.” (NAN)

