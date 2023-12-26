Plateau: Over 100 persons killed, 221 houses burnt in communities’ attacks

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Over 80 persons have been killed as armed men invaded 12 communities in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State, while 17 others were killed in Barkin Ladi LGA, where three villages were attacked.

The figures are for those accounted for, as many others are still missing and yet to be accounted for.

Recall that from December 23 to Christmas Day, coordinated attacks were carried out by persons who survivors say are Fulani herders. Apart from the killing of over 100 persons in the communities affected, property worth millions of naira has also been destroyed and hundreds of people have been displaced.

A native of the Lunghai community of Mangor in Bokkos LGA, Israel James, said, “Our village has been completely razed down by Fulani; my uncle, known by everyone as Baba Pray, was murdered in the church, and the village has been deserted.”

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, said on Tuesday morning that investigation and monitoring of the situation are still ongoing and information will be updated as they emerge.

He noted, “The Commissioner of Police Plateau State Command, CP Okoro Alawari, expresses grief over the deadly attacks that took place in some remote villages of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State carried out by some yet-to-be-identified assailants on the 24/12/2023 at odd hours of the night and sympathises with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the gruesome attack.

“On the 24/12/2023 at 2200 hrs, the following 12 villages in Bokkos LGA were attacked: Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani. Similarly, on 24/12/2023 at about 2245 hrs, three villages in Barkin Ladi LGA, namely NTV, Hurum, and Darawat, were also attacked.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations (DC DOPs) to relocate to Bokkos LGA and also deployed a high-power delegation of well-armed operational forces to the troubled areas to prevent further attacks and also assess the level of damages in the affected areas.

“Findings from the assessment of the ugly incidents in Bokkos LGA revealed that the total number of villages attacked is 12; 221 houses were set ablaze; 27 motorcycles were burnt, eight motor vehicles were burned down; and over 79 persons were killed, while 17 deaths were recorded in Barkin Ladi LGA. The investigation and monitoring of the incidents are still ongoing. Further development will be communicated soon.”

Vanguard News