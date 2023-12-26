Plateau massacre, one tragedy too many — Senator Natasha 

The senator-elect of Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district has expressed sadness over the latest round of violence and killings in Plateau, describing it as “as one tragedy too many”.

The Plateau State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that 96 persons were killed while 221 houses were set ablaze during the Christmas Eve attacks by gunmen in the State.

The state governor, Caleb Mutfwang when featured on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, said the death toll in the latest coordinated attacks on Plateau has risen to over 115.

While condoling with the government and the people of Plateau, Senator Natasha said it’s a difficult moment to celebrate Christmas wholeheartedly knowing people are being killed for no just cause.

She, however, called for the arrest and prosecution of the culprits while urging the federal government to put measures in place to mitigate against the recurrence of such dastardly act.