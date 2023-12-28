Plateau Massacre: Olawepo-Hashim seeks security reforms to halt recurring bloodshed

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER Presidential Candidate and a Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has condemned the Christmas Eve massacre in some local government areas of Plateau State.

Olawepo-Hashim, in a statement, lamented the recurring orgy of armed conflict and called for rapid security reform measures that would permanently arrest the unending waves of bloodletting in many parts of the country.

“The cowardly killing of peaceful villagers in Barkin-Ladi and Bokos, some in their sleep on Christmas day shows there is no limit to the barbarism of some people who live among us.

Same Christmas day, a medical doctor helping to provide community health services was kidnapped and killed in Oloru area in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

“How many lives need to be lost before rapid security reform measures that would permanently arrest the unending orgy of bloodletting at the local levels come into effect?” he asked.

Currently no fewer than 195 people were killed in the Plateau attacks, 10,000 displaced and over 1290 houses were razed.

As most Nigerians looked forward to the joy and happiness of Christmas Day, murderers on Sunday cowardly crept into different communities in two local government areas of Plateau State and embarked in an orgy of killings for several hours.

Recurring violence

Episodes of mass killing and destruction occurred in Jos in 2001, 2002, 2008 and 2010. The violence has also affected other parts of the state, especially in rural areas outside of Jos when hundreds of people were killed in villages, in their fields, or while tending cattle.

The situation has defied several measures by past administrations to halt the trend. Many have blamed the crisis on many factors including disagreement over indigeneship, Jos ownership, politics, ignorance, religion, unemployment and sheer wickedness.

To break the cycle of killings, Olawepo-Hashim urged governments, at all levels, to address the root causes of the violence, which he said is being watered by an unhealthy tendency of inter-communal conflicts, disputes over land and resources and deep-seated ethnic tensions.

He said that perpetrators of these heinous crimes must be identified, apprehended, and prosecuted swiftly and transparently, regardless of their affiliations or backgrounds. This according to him, will send a strong message that justice is sacrosanct and impunity will not be tolerated.