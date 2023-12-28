Plateau Massacre: N’Delta women give FG 48 hours to arrest killers

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

Niger Delta women under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Women Associations, NDWA, Thursday, gave the Federal Government 48 hours ultimatum to arrest killers of over 195 people in 23 villages across Bokkos and Barkin Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State on Christmas Day eve.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener General, Pastor (Mrs) Oghenefejiro Obukokwo.

The coalition also threatened to block the East-West Road and other major highways in the region and close markets in the region if the the perpetors of the massacre were not fished out.

The statement reads in part, “The Coalition of Niger Delta Women Associations want to unequivocally express our profound grief and indignation at the heinous Christmas day massacre that claimed the lives of over 100 innocent women and children in 23 villages across Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local Government areas of Plateau State on Christmas Day eve.

“This act of terror is an appalling assault on the sanctity of human life, and we stand in solidarity with the grieving families and the entire nation in mourning this tragic loss.

“While we acknowledge the government’s swift condemnation of this barbaric act, we are compelled to insist that mere rhetoric is no longer sufficient.

“It is disheartening to witness a continuous pattern of strong statements without corresponding action to apprehend the perpetrators.

“We unequivocally demand that the government take immediate and decisive steps to bring the culprits to justice.

“The time has come for the Department of State Security (DSS) and other relevant intelligence agencies to demonstrate their efficacy and commitment to the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens.

“We implore these agencies to rise above political affiliations and religious biases, prioritizing the lives of innocent Nigerians over any other considerations.

“The Coalition of Niger Delta Women Associations, representing the resilient and courageous women of the Niger Delta, want to use this medium to issue a stern ultimatum to the federal government and Security Agencies.

“We give the authorities a grace period of 48 hours to commence the arrest of the perpetrators behind this reprehensible act. Failure to do so will force us to mobilize our women in a peaceful yet powerful protest.

“In an unprecedented move, we will lead our women to come out and block all major highways and close down commercial activities in markets in the Niger Delta region.”

Meanwhile, the coalition called for adequate protection of women, children and the aged.

“This symbolic act is a manifestation of our collective anguish and a desperate plea for an end to the wanton bloodshed of our fellow women and children in the North. Enough is enough, and we can no longer passively witness the loss of innocent lives.

“The Coalition of Niger Delta Women Associations remains committed to promoting peace, justice, and the protection of human rights. We implore the federal government to take swift and tangible actions to prevent further tragedies and reassure citizens of their safety”, it added.