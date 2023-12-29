Plateau killings deadly blow on security agencies, consider state policing, CACOL tells Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has said the recent attack by unidentified gunmen on villages in Plateau State that killed over 150 persons, was a deadly blow to Nigeria’s security architecture.

CACOL condemned the attack adding that “it is so unfortunate that the security situation in the country has degenerated to an abysmal low level making all efforts aimed at restoring it to be counterproductive.”

Vanguard reported that assailants invaded Plateau communities on Christmas Eve and killed innocent persons with the death toll put at 195 while more than 10,000 others have been displaced.

Reacting to the incident, the anti-graft organisation called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the agelong debated state policing as a better option to address security challenges across the country.

This was made known in a statement titled, ‘Plateau Killings: Another Deadly Blow on Nigeria’s Security Architecture’ signed by the organization’s Director of Administration and Programmes, Tola Oresanwo on behalf of the organization’s Chairman, Mr. Debo Adeniran, on Friday.

The Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership, CACOL, has condemned the recent Christmas Eve attacks on communities in three local government areas of Plateau State.

The statement partly read, “It was reported that on Sunday, gunmen stormed Ndun, Ngyong, Murfet, Makundary, Tamiso, Chiang, Tahore, Gawarba, Dares, Meyenga, Darwat, and Butura Kampani villages in the Barkin Ladi, Mangu and Bokkos local government areas of Plateau state burning houses and shooting residents. According to the state government, over 115 people were killed, while the police put the death toll at 96.

“The attack on these communities is condemnable, senseless, barbaric, unacceptable and uncalled for. It is another gory tale of the security situation in the country. It is so unfortunate that the security situation in the country has degenerated to an abysmal low level making all efforts aimed at restoring it to be counterproductive.

“We were particularly saddened by the report that there had been a series of interventions aimed at curbing this ugly insecurity trend in Plateau communities – as a matter of fact, Mangu and other frequently attacked LGAs have received special attention in recent months – a presidential order and a special military operation. However, the killings have persisted and seem to have defied all odds.

“We can still recall that in July this year, the House of Representatives asked Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser (NSA), to declare a national emergency on killings in Plateau. The lawmakers passed the resolution following the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Dachung Bagos, a lawmaker from Plateau. In the same month, the Nigerian army said more manpower and equipment had been deployed to address the incessant attacks and killings in Mangu LGA and other communities in Plateau state. This was in addition to the division’s headquarters already stationed in the LGA.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Taoreed Lagbaja, also inaugurated ‘Operation Hakorin Damisa IV’, a special operation to tackle insecurity in the state. Hakorin Damisa, which means ‘Tiger’s teeth’, was launched in Mangu on July 22. In August, the Plateau state government established a Security and Information Centre (SIC) to provide residents with access to report developments in their locations.

“The governor of the state, Caleb Mutfwang, said the initiative will enable the state to address its security challenges. Mutfwang also unveiled the state-owned security outfit known as Operation Rainbow in November with the passing out of 600 personnel. But despite all these efforts, the spate of attacks on Plateau communities has been continuous. The value of human lives has been reduced to that of a common insect that could be killed without the pricks of conscience.

“We at CACOL would like to call on the government to find a lasting solution to the menace of insecurity in the country by having a proactive approach which will prevent future atrocities of this nature. We must not allow the country to be turned into a Hobbessian State of Nature where life is solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short. Since the security of lives and properties is the responsibility of the government, the government of the day should also look into the possibility of completely overhauling the security architecture of the country.

“We believe that this is the right time to look into the age-long clamour for state policing and all the constitutional amendments needed to make it function effectively and efficiently. We would also use this medium to call on the security agencies to use all legal means to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book. We would also like to use this medium to express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the government and the good people of Plateau State over the incident.”