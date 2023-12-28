Plateau Killings: ActionAid calls for swift action against killers

…demands adequate security presence

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigerians react over brutal Plateau killings, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, Thursday, vehemently condemned the dastardly act and called for swift action against the killers.

The Country Director, AAN, Andrew Mamedu, in a statement made available to Vanguard, described the killing of 195 people in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State as horrific and brutal massacre.

Mamedu said: “ActionAid Nigeria vehemently condemns the brutal massacre in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, which claimed the lives of over 195 innocent individuals and left thousands displaced.

“This horrific incident lays bare the glaring incompetence and insensitivity of both the federal and state governments, as well as security agencies in responding to human rights violations swiftly.

“The security agencies have failed woefully in their fundamental duty to protect citizens and the tardiness in responding to critical situations must be promptly addressed and rectified.

“ActionAid Nigeria calls for the following immediate, resolute action from the Federal and State governments, security agents, and relevant ministries, departments, and agencies: The security agencies must ensure that the perpetrators behind this heinous crime are promptly identified, apprehended, and subjected to the full extent of the law. The government’s duty is to demonstrate that such atrocities will be met with unwavering justice.

“The federal government must urgently deploy a substantial military presence in vulnerable areas to prevent further bloodshed, reprisal attacks and guarantee the safety of citizens.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and state emergency management agency (SEMA) must expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid to the displaced, addressing their immediate needs for safe shelter, quality food, and accessible medical care. A lackadaisical approach to this humanitarian crisis will not be tolerated as this will exacerbates the suffering of already traumatised families.

“The State government must confront and resolve the longstanding causes of ethno-religious conflicts in Plateau State through comprehensive community engagement, dialogue, and reconciliation efforts. The recurrence of the same tragic events is a damning indictment of governmental failure.

“The State government must also coordinate with FEMA& SEMA to address the persisting issue of discrepancies in the numbers reported dead during the incidents. The lack of accurate and consistent data poses a significant challenge, hindering effective response and accountability.

“The provision of accurate information is crucial for providing justice to the victims and their families, as well as maintaining public confidence in crisis management.

“ActionAid Nigeria will not hesitate to engage citizens to vehemently demand an end to the government’s apathy and the tardiness of security agencies that blatantly disregard human rights.

“We demand a paradigm shift in all tiers of government from a reactive stance to a proactive approach in addressing security challenges.

“It is imperative to prioritize preventive measures over reactionary responses to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens, fostering the creation of a resilient and secure nation.”