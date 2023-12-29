Plateau killing: Police commences Special Operation as IGP visits survivors

IGP Kayode Egbetokun

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the commencement of a Special Operation to tackle the resurging violence in Plateau State.

The IGP who visited the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang in his office in Jos on Friday also disclosed that the AIG Zone 4, Haladu Musa has been directed to temporarily relocate his office to Plateau State to ensure an effective operation.

According to him, “President Bola Tinubu has ordered that the perpetrators of this heinous act be fished out and ensure they face the wrath of the law. I commiserate with the people of Plateau and assure you of the full support of the Police in tackling this menace.

“The President has also directed the Police to work closely with the military to solve problems in the communities, I employ the people of Plateau to join in the fight against these criminal acts and not against a particular tribe or religion.

“Plateau citizens should cooperate with security personnel, criminals have declared war on citizens so we need to join forces to fight the war against criminals. This war should not be seen as a war against a particular tribe but against criminals.”

The Governor in his response commended the IGP and his men for their efforts in tackling insecurity but called for improved intelligence sharing among security agencies.

He said, “… Nigerians trust you and expect so much from you to change the narrative of policing in the country. We are happy to receive you and your team, the last couple of days have been very traumatic…

“In the pursuit of criminals, some overzealous security agents turn victims into suspects. This could be very traumatizing to communities. If we share intelligence adequately, it will help the situation.

“This is not about ethnic profiling, let’s demonstrate to Nigerians that this monster could be tamed and don’t just go after the perpetrators, their sponsors too should be unmasked to bring the problems to a foreclosure,” he said.

However, the IGP later visited the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba and proceeded to Bokkos to meet with the survivors of the attacks.