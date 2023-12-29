Plateau, FG have taken decisions on how to stop killings – Mutfwang

Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State said the state and the Federal Government have made decisions on how to stop insurgent attacks and killings in the state.

Mutfwang disclosed this in a statement he shared on his verified X handle on Friday.

The governor said he has already cried out to President Bola Tinubu to fish out the killers and also put a permanent end to the attacks in the state.

He added that there were many decisions they had taken and agreed upon from the meeting with President Tinubu.

Recall that on Christmas Eve, over a hundred people were killed in several communities in Bokkos and Barkin Ladi LGAs of the state.

But, in his statement, Mutfwang said, “We are grateful to the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, for treating the situation in Plateau State as an urgent one.

“I appreciate the Vice President for stating how deeply shaken they are by the heinous killings of the people of Plateau State,” he added.

The governor further stated, “We cannot pardon what has happened, and when I spoke with His Excellency, the President, my cry to him was that the shedding of blood on the Plateau must stop.

“The recent happenings were totally uncalled for, unprovoked, and barbaric. We know that these killings were not done by ghosts, and the Federal Government has to fish out these perpetrators.

“I have discussed with Mr President, and there are many decisions we have taken and agreed upon, and I will not rest until those decisions are implemented.

“We will do everything to right the wrongs of the past and make sure that people who are in immediate need of health care will be attended to.

“I have been praying for this day that we, the leaders of the Plateau, will become united, and I want to believe the seed of that unity has been sown,” he said.