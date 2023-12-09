Plateau: Community women get training on mediation for peaceful coexistence

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The capacity of 50 community women from Jos North, Riyom, Mangu and Wase local government areas of Plateau has been strengthened to enable them to deploy mediation tools to settle community disagreements before they escalate to violence.

The women who are mostly women mediators were also trained on the use of digital technology to communicate early warning signs to the relevant authorities so that they could nip in the bud any situation that would threaten the peace in communities.

The five days mediation and digital skills training/workshop for the women mediators was organized by the CLEEN Foundation with support from the Norwegian Embassy, and the UN Women, and saw the participants identifying the root causes of conflicts in their respective communities and also proffering solutions that would engender peace among citizens.

In his remark, the Executive Director, of CLEEN Foundation, Gad Peter said the event which was held from the 4 to 8 of December, 2023 was an “extension of the efforts that have been ongoing to ensure sustainable peace and women who are key players in the issues of peace and security can change the negative narratives in their communities hence the desire to strengthen their capacity for advocacy, local engagements and mediation.”

He urged the women to take advantage of the opportunity to sharpen their skills in mediation saying, “If you can mediate, minor disagreement will not escalate to violence so concentrate and take the knowledge back to your communities and impact because we all have a collective business to ensure peace and security.”

Also, the Programme Officer with the CLEEN Foundation, Bernard Ekobay who spoke on understanding conflict, violence and peacebuilding noted that the trainees are to step down the training to other community members.

The participants were also exposed to the different tools of conflict as they also participated in syndicated sessions to discuss root causes of conflict and itemized actions that can be taken to ensure peace and peaceful coexistence.