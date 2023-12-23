Plateau: Citizens sensitized to show interest in public projects in communities

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Citizens of Plateau State have been sensitized to get actively involved and monitor any public projects in their communities to ensure quality service delivery and accountability.

The sensitization was done in Jos, the State capital during a day stakeholders’ forum on open contracting and project accountability organized by the Accountability Lab Nigeria under the UNDP-funded Anti-Corruption and Innovation Project, ACIP.

Participants at the event included government officials, legislators, community members, media representatives, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), contractors, and professional bodies, among others and 16 projects picked and monitored from the State Open Contracting Portal were reviewed.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director of the organization, Friday Odeh, said, “… Basically, we’re here to support the communities and also bring together the ecosystem of open contracting and ensuring citizens engagement. We want to make governance work for people through open contracts in projects that have been implemented in the communities and you have seen how the communities have been served by this, in some, work done is not what they want, in some, it is not completed to the quality in which they want…

“The outcome has not been satisfying, what we have seen from most of these projects being implemented by the MDAs, and government institutions is not satisfying. It is also about the information available to the citizens. So once the information is not available to them, community members are not empowered to engage with government officials to provide feedback on the services which are provided to them.

“We want to ensure by this forum that there’s also that coordination among the government, citizens, the private sector, the contractors who are implementing these projects, and everybody that’s involved to ensure we’re all on the same page and ensuring most importantly that governance and these services are in the best interest of citizens. The goal of the forum is to create an environment that encourages collaboration and dialogue among diverse stakeholders, including government officials, civil society representatives, technology innovators, and the private sector.

“By fostering a culture of openness and accountability, the forum seeks to drive positive change in the field of public projects… By promoting open contracting practices, the forum will contribute to the prevention of corruption, reduction of inefficiencies, and enhancement of overall governance of public projects. The outcomes of this initiative are expected to catalyze positive changes in the public service delivery landscape, ultimately benefiting the citizens.”

A consultant, Onyekachi Chukwu who reviewed the 16 projects together with the monitors and the participants noted that the forum aims to “link public procurement data to services and enhance transparency, accountability, and governance in public projects, fostering a culture of improved and quality public service delivery and bring together key stakeholders to discuss and address the challenges identified during the comprehensive monitoring of health and education projects in the State.”

The Acting Director, of the State Bureau for Public Procurement, Yabilsu Dogo, commended the organization for its efforts at creating public awareness on issues of public procurement and project implementation and stated, “They are helping in informing the citizens about their rights to inquire about the projects sited in their communities and to even know that they are supposed to protect these projects and this is commendable.”

He lamented that the lack of personnel and logistics are hampering the Bureau from carrying out its duties effectively and expressed commitment that they would continue to do their best to ensure better service delivery.

Participants however appreciated the sensitization and promised to get involved to ensure good governance.