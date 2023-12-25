Photos: Veteran actor Doyin Hassan, wife welcome child after 24 years

Veteran Nollywood actor Doyin Hassan and his wife have welcomed a baby girl after 24 years of “toils and struggles”.

The Mount Zion actor announced the good news in an Instagram post on Monday with photos of himself, his wife and their baby at the child’s dedication in church.

The 54-year-old said the baby came after 24 years of toils and struggles.

He wrote: “God is Faithful!!!! After 24 years of toils and struggles. He came forth at last!!!! Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God’s faithfulness.”

Recall that the actor lost his first wife, Bolanle Doyin-Hassan, in December 2020.

