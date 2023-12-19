Photos: Unilodge Realty holds dinner party, awards best staffers

The staff of Unilodge Realty with the CEO, Goodnews Obayuwana

— as CEO speaks on company’s journey to success

On Saturday, the entire staff and management of Unilodge Realty and Property Developers, a leading real estate company in Edo state celebrated their grand dinner and awards night titled ‘Unilodge Grand Dinner and Awards Night; Festival of Luxury.’

The classy event which attendance was strictly by invitation was held in the exclusive Livian Hotels, GRA Benin City. It was flanked by dignitaries from all walks of life, alongside present and potential investors in the company and the members of staff.

Manager of Unilodge Realty receives an award for most committed staff of the year.



Founded on November 20th, 2017, the company has evolved from the simple sale and agency of houses to a multi-million Naira real estate and property development establishment.

Miss Vera Akhere receives an award for the Most Creative staff for the year 2023

The organization recognized the most innovative, most dedicated, and most outstanding employees of the year at the end of the evening. The attendees, which included dignitaries and investors, enthusiastically applauded as the company’s future real estate plans for 2024 were revealed.

Attendees enjoying the event

Thereafter, an after-party was hosted at Xzibit by Morzi, Edo state. The event was a huge success all around.

The CEO during an address on the relevance of real estate investment amongst youths

To the populace in Edo State, the company has been around for a relatively short time, but still considerably long enough to cause several waves in the real estate market.

The success story undoubtedly buttresses the theme of hard work and commitment to purpose. But we wonder, was that all there was to Unilodge Realty? Was there another back story that Edo State lacked the knowledge about?

In an exclusive interview, the CEO of Unilodge Realty and Property Developers, Goodnews Obayuwana disclosed some noteworthy facts that would broaden the perspective of the Edo people about the company.

1 – What was the idea behind the establishment of the company?

MR GOODNEWS: I intended to provide accommodation and solve the housing crisis in Benin.

That included the housing crisis students also faced. At the inception of the company, we dealt primarily with student accommodation and the sale of beds. Today, we’ve delved into property development, land sales and so much more.

2 – Can you tell us about your business qualifications?

MR GOODNEWS: Presently, I have a Bsc Political science and a BSc in linguistics. In the near future, I plan to attend International business schools.

3 – Have you faced any major setbacks since the inception of Unilodge Realty?

MR GOODNEWS: Yes. One prominent incident that stands out in my mind is when our old office was locked up for operation without a license. We experienced a record loss.

Also, the logistics, in Benin sometimes make it hard to get around for basic things like house inspections, or physical meetings.

Finally, the unwillingness of the people to engage in modern approaches to property ownership is a setback. Edo should embrace the reality of real estate.

4 – What would you say is the long-term goal of your realty?

MR GOODNEWS: We hope to become a global conglomerate, real estate, and interior decor experts. For me, I believe the opportunities availed to us are limitless.

5 – What would you consider to be the strongest driving force behind the business?

MR GOODNEWS: First, there is a passion for what I do. I enjoy the thrill of real estate; meeting clients’ expectations and satisfying their property needs. I started real estate with my school fees as a student. This is a testament to my passion for real estate.

Not just me, but my entire team. This love for what we do is actively channelled into our work and the results are evident.

At Unilodge Realty, we desire to make life easier for people, just like our motto says.

6 – What is your opinion on the Edo State Real Estate market?

MR GOODNEWS: Frankly, I am of the opinion that the real estate market in Edo State is still at the infancy stage. It should be nurtured in other to meet international standards.

7 – Have you made any contributions to the real estate sphere in Edo State? If yes, what are they?

MR GOODNEWS: Yes I have.

My company has commissioned a number of estates at strategic locations in Benin City. We have our favored Unilodge Housing Estate; Efosa Community. Lands there are highly affordable, with plots currently selling below two million naira. In the last few months, we have sold out over a hundred plots to Edo people, affirming their trust in what we do. We are also developing Oasis Garden, Iyowa Community, Achievers Estate at Ekiadolor, and a host of other projects.

Also, on my part, I have made it a duty to organize regular conferences and monthly masterclasses to train youths to become independently skilled negotiators and business strategists.

There are several opportunities availed to the good people of Edo State through our land banking schemes and investment services. Over time, they have proven to be valuable to the people and that is enough satisfaction for me.

8 – When you’re under a lot of pressure from clients and tight deadlines, how do you manage your stress level?

MR GOODNEWS: I engage in sports. I enjoy good sportsmanship. As a matter of fact, I own a football club right here in Benin City and the boys are doing extremely well.

This reorganizes my thinking pattern and relieves me of stress in order to meet up with clients’ expectations.

9 – Do you have any advice for the youth about investment?

MR GOODNEWS: I want to let them know that the future belongs to those who invest today. It is a wise thing to sow a seed in your youth and enjoy the proceeds of your plant when you are much older. As I earlier mentioned, I started real estate with my school fees. It was a leap of faith in the right direction, as I could have done anything else. In contemporary Nigeria, several of our youths have become engrossed in the ugly habit of betting. I must state unequivocally that betting is not an investment. It is more advisable to put money into legal and morally acceptable investments with the potential to set you on the highway to success than gamble with your future.

10 – How about struggling business owners? What is your advice to those who are still trying to find their footing in business?

MR GOODNEWS: Invest in knowledge before seeking wealth. Knowledge is a good investment and it will pay off in the end.

11 – Where do you see the company in ten years?

MR GOODNEWS: I have faith and vision that we will be one of the best real estate companies in Nigeria, Africa, and beyond. Like I mentioned earlier, what we can achieve is limitless when we put our hearts into it.