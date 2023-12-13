Photos: Rev. Mamman Musa installed as first Bishop of new Katsina Catholic Diocese

By Ogalah Ibrahim

In a historic ceremony, Rev. Gerald Mamman Musa was installed as the inaugural Bishop of the newly established Catholic Diocese of Katsina.

This marks a significant milestone for the Catholic Church in northern Nigeria, as Bishop Musa becomes both the first Hausa Catholic Bishop and the first Bishop of the newly created diocese.

he ceremony took place amidst a jubilant atmosphere, with dignitaries including Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, religious leaders, and members of the Catholic community.

Governor Radda, in his address, congratulated the Christian community and expressed his appreciation for the strong inter-religious relationship between Muslims and Christians in the state.

Bishop Hassan Mathew Kukah of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, who led a delegation of Catholic bishops, highlighted the significance of Bishop Musa’s appointment.

He noted that it signifies a major step forward for the Catholic Church in northern Nigeria, empowering the new diocese to operate independently and paving the way for further growth and development.

Bishop Kukah also commended Governor Radda for his support of the Christian community in the state.

Similarly, the State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Shuaibu Liti, expressed optimism that the creation of the Katsina Diocese will not only strengthen the church but also contribute to the overall development of the state.

Rev. Gerald Mamman Musa, ordained as a priest in 1996, previously served as the Director of the Centre for Studies on African Culture and Communication (CESACC) at the Catholic Institute of West Africa (CIWA) in Port Harcourt.

His appointment as Bishop of Katsina Diocese marks a new chapter for the Catholic Church in northern Nigeria, and many believe it will pave the way for further growth and inclusivity within the faith community.