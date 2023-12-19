Photos: One of Mayorkun’s stolen jewelry returned – Iyanya

Popular Nigerian singer, Iyanya, has revealed that one of the neckchains of his colleague Mayorkun, which was reportedly stolen in Calabar, Cross River State, has been returned.

Recall Mayorkun had vowed never to perform in Calabar again after he was reportedly robbed of his jewelry while in the city to perform at an event.

Iyanya, reacting to the incident, had pleaded with those in possession of the jewelry to return them, promising a reward for the gesture.

Iyanya announced via his X handle on Tuesday that one of the neckchains has now been returned.

Sharing a picture of the neckchain with the inscription, ‘The Mayor Of Lagos,’ Iyanya wrote: “Thank you the guy who brought this back this morning to THE GRAND HOTEL CALABAR.

Just returned now is 1 of 2 of @Mayorkun jewery.

We have one more to go, my brothers if you have the second one please help us return it.

“Just returned now is 1 of 2 of @Mayorkun jewelry. We have one more to go. My brothers if you have the second one please help us return it.”

In a separate post, Iyanya vowed to give $500 to anyone who returns the second necklace, which has the inscription, ‘Of Lagos’.

“$500 if we get the second pendant.

Money is at The Grand Hotel Calabar,” he wrote.

Recall the Nigerian singer, recently put out his highly anticipated extended play (EP) titled ‘Love, for Free’.

The 5-track EP features songs like ‘Lose Control’ featuring Blxckie, ‘Thermo,’ ‘For Daddy,’ ‘My Energy,’ and ‘Lowkey’.

The EP is Mayorkun’s first project release since his 2021 album.

Mayorkun gained popularity in 2016 after he released his debut single ‘Eleko’, which was produced by Puffy Tee.

The singer has also received several accolades for his talent.

