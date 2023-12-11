Photos: El-Rufai visits Buhari in Daura

The former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has paid a courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

Muyiwa Adekeye, the Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Ex-Governor, shared photos from the visit on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday.

Adekeye noted that El- rufai’s visit to Buhari was the first since both of them left office on May, 29th, 2023.

He added that the former Governor was accompanied to Daura by some of his former aides, including his former Honorary Adviser, Jimi Lawal, and Hafiz Bayero, former administrator Kaduna Capital Development Authority.