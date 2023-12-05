Photos: COAS leads prayer at mass grave of Kaduna village bombing victims

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja on Tuesday prayed for the victims of the accidental bombing by the Army which killed dozens at Tudun Biri, in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Vanguard reports that the Nigerian Army, mistaking a village for a bandits’ camp on Sunday night, bombed a Maulud event in Kurmin Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing no fewer than 85 villagers.

A statement from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) stated that, based on information from the local authorities, 85 dead bodies have been buried thus far, and the search is still ongoing.

See photos below…