Photos: Abdurahman, Makinde pay condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Kwara State Governor, Abdurahman AbdulRasak and the Vice Chairman of the Forum and Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde have paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Ondo State governor died at the age of 67 in the early hours of Wednesday.

While speaking with newsmen, Governor AbdulRasak described the death of Akeredolu as a sad affair.

AbdulRasak stated, “We will just continue to pray that his soul rest in peace, may God give the family the fortitude to baar the loss, it’s indeed a great loss for the nation.

“This is a man that has risen to the height of his chosen career, he was a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, he has risen to the height of politics, he was the governor of a state, he impacted greatly on humanity, developmental politics, all we can say for now is may his soul rest in peace.”

“Also adding to it is the former Speaker, House of Representatives, Dr Ghali Na’Abba, may Allah forgive his sins and grant him aljanat fridaous.”

Makinde: I’ve lost somebody we’ve been in trenches together

In his remarks, Governor Seyi Makinde said, “I have lost a personal friend, brother, somebody we have been in the trenches together.

“When we were going to set up Amotekun, he was pivotal to it and when we took the decision for a southern presidency, himself and former governor of Anambra, chaired the meeting at the Delta State Government House.

“This is somebody who was a courageous individual, he doesn’t mince words, he says it as it is, he speaks truth to power, it’s a big loss for me personally, and for the Southwest, we will still continue to internalize it.

“We give God the glory, he lived a fulfilled life , at the end of the, day it is not how long, but how well and he live well, he impacted humanity and the south- west of Nigeria.”

Recall that the ailing governor returned to Nigeria in September following a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Recently, he went on another medical leave after being directed by President Bola Tinubu to hand over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

His deputy, Aiyedatiwa, who had been in an acting capacity, had been sworn in governor.

Following his return to Nigeria in September, Akeredolu stayed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and tried to govern his state from there, leading to public outrage.