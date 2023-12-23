Photo: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker share first pictures of son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have shared the first pictures of their baby boy, Rocky seven weeks after he was born.

“ROCKY 🖤,” the slideshow, which was uploaded to both parents’ Instagram pages on Friday, was simply captioned.

The slightly obscured snaps showed the infant being cradled by both Barker and Kardashian in various positions.

Page Six reports that one shot featured the reality star breastfeeding her son, while another showed the tattooed rockstar giving him a big kiss.

On Nov. 4, several outlets confirmed that the “Kardashians” star and the Blink-182 drummer welcomed their baby boy.

Shortly afterwards, an insider told People that Kardashian is “over the moon about her son’s arrival.”