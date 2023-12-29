Photo: Aiyedatiwa pays condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has paid a condolence visit to the family of his late predecessor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan Oyo State.

Aiyedatiwa led some members of the State Executive Council and Ondo State House of Assembly members to commiserate with the Akeredolu family at his Jericho residence.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa, who was formerly deputy to the late Akeredolu took over the mantle of leadership on Thursday.

Aiyedatiwa has to uphold Akeredolu’s legacies.

“We have to do this because he has always been our leader, a courageous one for that matter, one who has governed Ondo state in the last six and a half to seven years, with great courage and with so many legacies he has left behind,” the governor said.

While condoling with the family over the death, Aiyedatiwa promised to emulate Akeredolu’s values and also keep “on with the legacies that he has left behind”.

Aiyedatiwa signed the condolence register during the visit to Akeredolu’s family.

At the event, the Akeredolu family thanked the delegation for the visit as prayers were said for the grieving people with Aiyedatiwa leading others to sign the condolence register.

The governor’s visit came amid condolence messages that have continued to pour in following Akeredolu’s death.