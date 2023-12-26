PFN scribe entreats God to anoint next Delta gov from riverine enclave

..As Mutu, Preyor, others count God’s blessings, achievements at annual thanksgiving

…CAN appeals for support to build 500 seater capacity hall

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

The secretary-general of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, South-South Zone, Bishop Abos Willie, has besought God to anoint the next governor of Delta State from the riverine enclave of the state.

Bishop Willie made the entreaty, yesterday, at the annual Praise, Thanksgiving and Award Service of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Bomadi local government chapter, which was held at the Covenant of Glory Int’l Church, Bomadi town.

The cleric who was the guest speaker of the occasion with the theme, “How Can I Forget”, noted that Bomadi had famed abroad many years back with nothing to show for its fame at present, most especially with the presence of the then state-owned Esenaebe Teacher Training College, now a secondary school.

He said: “This little city, Bomadi, famed abroad many years ago, Esenaebe Teacher Training College has produced many great people. But there’s nothing to show for its fame right now.

“I love the people of Bomadi passionately, I ask God to anoint a governor from this place after Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori’s eight years tenure and this will be granted.

Bomadi local government area must produce a governor and I want to be here for the thanksgiving ceremony”.

The chairman of CAN, Bomadi local government area, Apostle (Dr) Liberty Usiayo, in his address said that God had been gracious to the church and that He must be appreciated.

“We assembled here today in order to see notable changes and successes of CAN in Bomadi local government area. Within the two years of our leadership, CAN has been able to achieve the following: a land to build a secretariat, concrete relationship between the church and the political class and among others.

“We want to appeal for support from both the political class and the entire people of Bomadi local government area to help fulfil the vision of building a 500 seater capacity hall in 2024”, he said.

However, recounting God’s unwavering blessings, the lawmaker representing Patani/Bomadi Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Nicholas Mutu, thanked God for salvation of his soul from the kingdom of darkness into the Kingdom of God.

He said: “Above all, I thank God Almighty for taking me out of the kingdom of darkness to His dear kingdom. I love Him and will serve and worship Him in all my lifetime”.

On the other hand, Hon. Kenneth Oboro Preyor, the lawmaker representing Bomadi Constituency in the State House of Assembly and House Committee chairman on Works/Special Projects, also thanked God for His many blessings upon him and assured Bomadians of Gov. Oborevwori’s readiness to tackle developmental challenges in the area.

The high point of the service was the donation of millions of naira to the CAN secretariat project and the ongoing Covenant of Glory Int’l Church building project by the political bigwigs of the council area.