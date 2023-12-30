Peter Obi visits Plateau, donates N5 million for victims

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday paid a visit to the internally displaced persons in Bokkos and Barkin-ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State, where armed men attacked on Christmas Eve.

Obi, who was accompanied by party officials, donated the sum of N5 million to victims of the attack.

Speaking during the visit, Obi decried the level of insecurity in the country, and called on the Federal Government to ensure the protection of the lives of Nigerians.

He also urged the government to address the number of people seeking refuge in the country, adding that it’s unacceptable for one to seek refuge in his own country.

195 people have so far been reported dead from the attack by armed men on the local governments on Christmas Eve.

Of the number, 148 were killed in Bokkos Local Government Area, 19 in Mangu Local Government Area, and 27 in Barkin Ladi. 1,290 houses were burnt down in Bokkos council, one house was razed in Mangu LGA.