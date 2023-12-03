Peter Obi tasks govt on inclusion of persons with disabilities in public governance

By Biodun Busari

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has urged governments at all levels to imbibe the culture of including Persons with Disabilities in the public sector for equal representation in governance.

He also implored Nigerians to desist from stigmatising persons with disabilities, for them to have a sense of belonging in society.

Obi made these known in a statement on his X account in commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Sunday.

He wrote, “As the world commemorates the International Day of Persons with Disabilities today, I join other compassionate Nigerians in identifying with and celebrating these differently abled persons in our midst.

“I join in demanding a better nation for them as fellow compatriots, living with disabilities not by their making. Living with disability should not be a death sentence, or society stigmatization, but should be a platform that calls up the humanity in us as their brothers and sisters.

“It’s unfortunate that in our clime where good governance is hard to come by leading to needless hardship, those living with disabilities in our midst feel the pinch more as life becomes more difficult for them.”

The former Anambra governor asked the government to provide adequate care for the number of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

“The World Health Organisation reports that about 35.1 million persons are living with disabilities in Nigeria. Such a significant number of people must be cared for by the government so that they can live their lives in full, and contribute positively to the development of the nation,” Obi stated.

“In caring for persons living with disabilities, the government must ensure that they have access to healthcare and education, which are not only critical for national development, but will ensure that they thrive and fully explore their potentials.

“We, as a people, must break all barriers of discrimination against those living with disabilities. We are all differently gifted. The government should also ensure social inclusion for persons living with disabilities.

“In keeping with the Discrimination against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, all public organizations are to reserve at least five percent of employment opportunities for these persons. This will ensure that they are adequately represented in both governance and the public sector.

“Every Nigerian has the potential to contribute to nation-building and we will leave nobody behind in our journey to New Nigeria.”