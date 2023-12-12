Peter Obi donates N5m to survivors of Tudun-Biri attacks

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has donated N5 million to the injured survivors of the Tudun Biri error attacks in Kaduna State.

Obi visited the injured victims who were receiving treatment at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna.

According to him, “I visited Kaduna state to commiserate with the grieving good people of the state on the unfortunate accidental bombing by the Nigeria Army at Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government of the State.”

“While in Kaduna, I took time also to visit the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, where those wounded in the ugly incident are receiving treatment.”

“May Almighty God forgive the sins of those that died grant them eternal rest, and grant their families the fortitude to bear their irreplaceable losses. And for those receiving treatment in the hospital, I pray to God Almighty to grant them quick recovery.”

“I thank the government of Kaduna State for their kind and caring intervention for the affected victims.”

“Furthermore, while thanking our gallant soldiers and other security agencies for the great work they are doing in securing Nigeria, especially at this challenging time, there is now a need for extra caution in their operations, because the occurrence of 16 mishaps which have claimed about 485 lives, since 2009 when we started the war against insurgency, is quite worrisome.”

“We need to take every necessary precaution to avoid future occurrences while remaining focused on securing Nigeria.”

“Again, I maintain that we need to get our priorities right in our nation and channel our resources to more critical and productive areas that will be beneficial to Nigerians, and engender development in our nation,” he said.