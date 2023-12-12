People Talk: What steps did you take to cope with the high cost of living?

By Damilola Ogunsakin

According to the World Bank, in the first half of 2023, Nigeria’s economic growth weakened pushing about four million Nigerians into poverty. Another 7.1 million more are expected to join due to fuel subsidy removal.

Food prices in Nigeria have also risen in recent years, with 50kg of rice now costing N60,000. Today on People Talk, we asked Nigerians what steps they took to cope with the high cost of living.