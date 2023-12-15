Pension Funds pay N356bn as death benefits under CPS

By Rosemary Iwunze

Pension fund administrators have paid N356.3 billion as death benefits to 91,214 employee beneficiaries as at second quarter of 2023, Q2’23, since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, in 2004.

Disclosing this, Chief Executive Officer of Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria, PenOp, Mr. Oguche Agudah, also revealed that 649 applicants for equity contributions for residential mortgage requests have been approved to the tune of N7.9 billion.

On contributions by public and private sectors, Agudah said that the public sector contributions hit N4.78 trillion by Q2’23 while private sector contributions hit N4.5 trillion.

According to him the public and private sector contributions and investment returns stood at N17.35 trillion, even as the investment in infrastructure stood at N349.9 billion.

Also speaking, President of PenOp and Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, Olumide Oyetan, said the CPS remains one of the greatest national policy from democracy, stating that before commencement of the CPS, retirees were subjected to old age poverty as they were unable to get their pension at retirement.

He posited that the CPS is unique due to the safe valves, checks and balances ensured by the tripod structure which are the regulator, PFAs and Pension Fund Custodians (PFCs).

He called on the government and public to sustain their faith in the CPS which for the past 19 years has continued to thrive without any incident of fraud.