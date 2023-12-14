PENGASSAN donates science lab to Rivers school

L-R Mrs Amadi Melford, Principal Community Secondary School Rumunduru; Chief Collins Ewhorlu Secretary Rumunduru Council of Chiefs and Elders/Representative of The Paramount Ruler of Rumunduru HRH Eze Princewill Okene; Mr John Okoroafor, General Manager Development and Planning TotalEnergies E&P Representing The Executive Director JV Assets TotalEnergies E&P and Dr Jonathan Francis Chairman Project Committee/ Representative of Immediate Past Chairman Of Pengassan, TotalEnergies Branch, Engr Charles Daramola during the Commissioning of A 40Million naira Multipurpose Science Laboratory created by PENGASSAN TotalEnergies Branch to Community Secondary School Rumunduru, Rivers state Yesterday. Photo. Nwankpa Chijioke

Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, TotalEnergies EP Branch, has created and equipped a science laboratory with about N40 million worth of Lab equipment in Community Secondary school Rumunduru, Rivers state.

Immediate Past Chairman of PENGASSAN TotalEnergies Branch who Initiated the project, Comrade Charles Daramola said the equipment that supports education in Physics, Biology and Chemistry are provided by PENGASSAN as part of its effort to give back to society, promote science and help achieve the UNESCO SDG number 4. quality education for all.

He Spoke through the Chairman of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee Dr Jonathan Francis during the Commissioning.

” We came together to deliver this multipurpose science laboratory. An ultra-modern one, well equipped with the latest out there in the world to capture the full spectrum of sciences. This laboratory you see today supports education in physics, chemistry, Biology, and even geography. So it is an end-to-end spectrum coverage of learning and delivered with everything there is to be.

The way we have delivered the laboratory is such that it can serve as a science hub not just for the school, but for the community at large”

He also explained that the association’s plan to maintain and keep the lab running.

Principal of Community Secondary School Rumunduru, Mrs Amadi Melford spoke, describing the event as a milestone in the history of the school and highlighting some benefits.

“Now that we have a good science lab. The students will apply theoretical concepts learned in the classroom to practical, real-world situations. This hands-on experience can help students understand science concepts and processes better and improve their scientific skills to learn and experiment, and the laboratory will play a crucial role in the ongoing intellectual development of students at any academic level”

Paramount ruler of Rumunduru Community HRH Eze Princewill Okene who spoke through the Secretary of Rumunduru Council of Chief and Elders, Chief Collins Ewhorlu expressed appreciation for the provision of the laboratory and promised to do what it takes to protect and secure the facility.

“The Community is grateful for this gesture and we promise that we will do our very best to secure this equipment and ensure that it is put to best use by the students”