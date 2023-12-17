Peak unveils Christmas campaign celebrating joy, togetherness, generosity

From left: Ace comedian, Jephthah Bowoto (Akpororo); Peak Santa, and Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Lilian Elue, at the Peak Community Christmas outreach held in Ikor.odu, Lagos, recently

As Christmas approaches, Peak Milk, the foremost dairy brand in Nigeria from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, is set to delight its consumers with the Christmas Campaign 2023. With the slogan “Enjoy Christmas at its Peak,” the campaign underscores the pivotal role of a PeakBreakfast during the festive season.

Christmas, a celebration intertwined with love, happiness, and togetherness, embodies the spirit of sharing, celebration, joy amongst other virtues. Through the 12 Days of Christmas, Peak Milk has thoughtfully designed a series of events that revolve around the core values of Christmas. From sharing to spreading the festive cheer through heartfelt wishes, to receiving special Christmas packages from Peak milk, the festivities are crafted to capture the essence of the season.

Speaking on the campaign, Lilian Elue, Peak Brand Manager, stated, “With this campaign, our goal is to inspire everyone to have a memorable Christmas experience full of joy and with maximum fun. We hope to encourage individuals to share gifts, meals, and quality time together with their loved ones during this festive season.”

Elue emphasized, “Our Christmas message to Nigerians is clear: Enjoy Christmas at its Peak. Begin with a PeakBreakfast, indulge in fun, feasting, and relaxation, while embracing the season to the fullest extent.”

Aligning with the spirit of Christmas and the value of sharing, Peak will further extend its generosity to two communities in Lagos. In collaboration with well-known influencers, Peak aims to give back by serving delightful breakfasts to these communities.

The Campaign is not just about celebrating a brand; it’s about celebrating the spirit of Christmas, gratitude, and the joy that Christmas brings. Peak Milk invites everyone to join in and make this festive season truly special by enjoying Christmas at its Peak, the firm said in a statement.