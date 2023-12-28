PDP ward executives unite to endorse Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy in Uromi

The campaign of Barr. Asue Ighodalo was given a major boost in Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government area of Edo State when the 55 PDP ward executives from the 11 wards comprising the LGA convened at Chief Tony Anenih’s residence on Thursday to express their endorsement of his candidacy.

During the gathering, which was convened by Ose Anenih, son of Chief Tony Anenih to celebrate the Christmas holidays, Barr. Asue Ighodalo took the opportunity to outline his comprehensive plans for the senatorial district and the state. He emphasized that his unwavering dedication to public service stemmed from his genuine concern for the welfare of the people and his aspiration to improve their quality of life.

Barr. Asue Ighodalo made a solemn commitment to be a faithful representative of the people’s interests, with a strong focus on tackling the region’s poor road conditions, generating employment opportunities, addressing security challenges, and ensuring access to crucial resources such as water, education, and electricity.

In his welcoming address, Ose Anenih, the convener of the meeting, expressed his conviction that Barr. Asue Ighodalo was the most competent and compassionate politician he had ever encountered. He urged the ward executives to unite strategically to secure victory for the party in the upcoming gubernatorial election in September, emphasizing that supporting Barr. Asue Ighodalo, the most exceptional candidate, would guarantee success.

Responding to Barr. Ighodalo’s presentation, Mr. Barry Ebhodaghe, chairman of ward 10 and chairman of chairmen, commended his remarkable intelligence and humility. He declared, on behalf of Esan North East LGA and all the ward executives present, their decision to fully support Barr. Ighodalo’s ambition to become the next PDP governor of Edo State.

The endorsement meeting also had the esteemed presence of party stalwarts, including Andy Esene, former LGA Chairman, and Commissioner Peter Aguele, PDP house of assembly candidate Arc. Targius Irabor, party chieftain Hon Emmanuel Ogbejele Idogie, Barr. Anthony Ehilebo, and PDP LGA Woman leader Mrs. Tessy Osoyibo.