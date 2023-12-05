PDP NWC orders immediate withdrawal of all Intra-party litigations

John Alechenu

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has ordered all party members with pending intra-party litigations to immediately withdraw such cases.

This directive was issued shortly after the NWC’s 578th meeting held at the party’s Nat Secretariat, in Abuja, on Tuesday.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, made this public

after the meeting.

He explained that the directive was sequel to a thorough review of the state of the Party.

Ologunagba said after the review, the NWC “directed that all pending Intra-Party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith.

“This decision of the NWC is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the Party.

“The NWC urges all Party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic Party.

“Also, the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director General of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI). The successful candidate will be announced in due course.”