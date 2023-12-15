PDP NWC holds preliminary talks with Edo State leaders ahead of 2024 elections

…Constitutes Reconciliation Committee to resolve issues between Gov. Obaseki and Dan Orbih groups.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a proactive step towards the upcoming Edo State 2024 governorship election by engaging in discussions with key leaders from the Edo State chapter of the party. Held at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, the meeting aimed to strategize and lay the groundwork for future actions.

During the meeting, Ambassador Damagun, the Acting National Chairman of the PDP, highlighted the longstanding relationship between Edo State and the party, emphasizing the importance of open and respectful dialogue among leaders. Hon. Umar Bature, the National Organizing Secretary, provided an outline of the primary election timeline and associated activities.

Rt. Hon. Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, the Edo State PDP Chairman, acknowledged the party’s significant achievements under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki and expressed optimism for the upcoming governorship polls. He stressed the urgent need for unity and cooperation within the party to sustain its strong presence in Edo State. Additionally, he humbly asked for forgiveness from anyone he might have offended in his role as State Party Chairman.

Governor Godwin Obaseki expressed gratitude to the PDP for its support and pledged his commitment to the party’s reconciliation efforts.

However, Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu expressed his loss of confidence in the State Chairman, citing a recorded statement where the chairman expressed his belief that the next Governor of the State should come from Edo Central. The Acting National Chairman promptly responded, stating that the recent court judgments in Plateau necessitated caution when dealing with matters of party offices. He clarified that the State Chairman had no role in the conduct of primaries, as that responsibility rested solely with the National Working Committee.

After deliberations, Ambassador Damagun concluded that the issues primarily revolved around disagreements between Governor Obaseki and Chief Orbih. Consequently, a reconciliation committee comprising Ambassador Damagun, Governor Obaseki, Chief Orbih, and four other nominated leaders would be established immediately. The committee’s mandate would be to examine the raised issues and propose solutions for the party to adhere to. This initiative aimed to facilitate genuine reconciliation within the party, as emphasized by Chief Dan Orbih, the PDP South-South Zonal chairman, during his vote of thanks.

Governor Lucky Igbinedion contributed by emphasizing that the meeting and the formation of the reconciliation committee were preliminary steps. He acknowledged the complexity and longstanding nature of the matters at hand. However, he expressed encouragement by the spirit of camaraderie in the room and expressed confidence in the National Chairman’s ability to reconcile the aggrieved parties.

The meeting was largely peaceful, with the exception of a scuffle captured on camera outside the meeting hall involving Osaro Onaiwu, one of the aspirants, and an unidentified young man.

One of the leaders who spoke with reporters after the meeting said, “This is good; my expectation is that the governor’s side will produce the governor and Orbih’s side will be allowed to produce the deputy governor or the SSG. They may even get some commissioner positions in the next government if we win. The PDP is a family. With this move, everyone will be settled and we will go into the election as a united front.”

Prominent attendees from Edo State included Governor Godwin Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shuaibu, Governor Igbinedion, Chief Dan Orbih, Chief Tom Ikimi, Asue Ighodalo, Anslem Ojezua, Sen. Odia, and various other party leaders and governorship aspirants.