PDP distances self from coalition, merger talks

By John Alechenu

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, has dissociated itself from coalition/ merger talks with other opposition parties.

National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Debo Ologunagba, made the disclosure in a telephone interview with Vanguard, yesterday.

Asked if the party was involved in talks of forming a coalition or merger with other opposition political parties, Ologunagba said: “The PDP is the most organised and democratic party eager to exist in Nigeria till this day.“

Most other parties originated from the PDP. We did not and have not entered into any negotiations nor have we had any talks for a coalition or merger so called with any political party.

“In any case, if there is to be any such discussion, it is beyond the powers of the National Working Committee, NWC, to do so without the express consent of the National Executive Committee, NEC, of our great party.

“Every community in Nigeria has a functional PDP office. We are a party of due process, we don’t take actions without following our laid down guidelines, procedures and processes.

“Most Nigerians know we won the 2019 and the 2023 elections and everyone knows what happened. We are in the process of rebuilding and strengthening our party to defend our hard won democracy.”