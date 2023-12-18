PDP attacks Abia Speaker over delay in swearing in new member

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- The Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, in Abia State, has berated the speaker of the State House of Assembly,Hon. Emmanuel Emereuwa, over the delay in swearing in the member- elect,Hon. Aaron Uzodike, representing Aba North state constituency in the Assembly.

The Court of Appeal ,Owerri Division, sitting in Lagos, had on November 27,2023, sacked the former member representing the constituency,Hon. Destiny Nwagwu of the Labour Party and declared Aaron as the duly elected member.

Acting State publicity secretary of the PDP, Elder Amah Abraham,in a statement, disclosed that the PDP member elect has been issued with certificate of return with reference number ;SHA/0648/2023 by the INEC and fulfilled all conditions necessary for his swearing in and accused Emeruwa and the Labour Party of playing politics with Aaron’s swearing in.

The party alleged that more than two weeks after the Certificate of return issued to Aaron , the Speaker had refused to swear him in to start representing his constituency in the Assembly.

The statement also urged the Speaker to borrow a leaf from the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, who immediately swore into office Senators and Members of the National Assembly whose mandates were restored by the courts of final jurisdiction even when the new members were from opposition parties.

“The delay is not only arbitrary, but also illegal, disrespectful to the judiciary and laws of the land and also dangerous because it is capable of leading to a breakdown of the law and order not only in Aba North constituency where they have been denied a voice in the way they are governed but also in the entire Abia State.

“It is quite unsettling and speaks to the penchant of the Labour Party in Abia State to be selective in their obedience to the rule of law and court judgements.

“Above all, it speaks to the authoritarian bent and tendencies of the present government and Abia PDP is once again vindicated for saying that Alex Otti and his Labour Party are autocrats disguising as democrats and do not represent the interests of the labourers and the masses.

The PDP called on Gov. Otti to prevail upon the Speaker to immediately swear in Uzodike.

“The elders and good people of the State to wade in and stop the Labour Party from disrespecting the courts and their judgements because once it becomes a norm, it would not only be detrimental to our democracy, but also herculean to change the aberration in the future.”