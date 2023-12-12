Pay attention to your health, Divas Club tasks Nigerians

By Dickson Omobola

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Glam Golden Divas Club, has tasked Nigerians to pay attention to their health, saying good health is wealth.

The club’s president, Mrs. Zino Akinrefon, who spoke in Lagos during the commencement of its 2023 medical outreach and visit to the orphanage, held in Idimu, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, urged governments at all levels to pay attention to people at the grassroots.

She said the screening and treatment of over 100 market men and women for blood pressure and diabetes in the Idimu area of Lagos State was done to assist the less privileged.

She said: “The screening and treatment exercises, which targeted the majorly of market women and men, was carried out on Friday, December 1, 2023, while visitation and donation to the orphanage were done on Saturday, December 2.”

She added that while Glam Golden Divas Club is neither a religious nor political association, it has, however, created an activities-filled calendar, for which it will be committing money, time and other valuable resources.

She said: “We will be impacting positively and majorly on the less privileged and children in need and our plan and time focus for our charity programs will surely be around festivities so that we can continue to share the joyful spirits of the festivals.”

She also stated that the association is made up of professionals who have compassion for the challenged gender and children in need, adding that the blood pressure and diabetes screening exercises carried out by the club and the visitation to the orphanage home are their first major activities