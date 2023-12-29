Paulo Okoye calls for boxing match between Iyabo Ojo, Lizzy Anjorin; offers N10m prize

Popular show promoter, Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, has asked for a celebrity boxing match between his lover, actress Iyabo Ojo, and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, over their ongoing social media feud.

The actresses have been feuding for years. calling out each other on social media. In an attempt to put an end to the longstanding rift, Paulo proposed a boxing battle between the two stars, with the winner to receive ten million naira.

In an Instagram post, Paulo wrote: “Lizzy Anjorin Vs Iyabo Ojo

“Winner takes all!!!

10 million Naira

“Ambulance and Doctors provided. Organised by PaulO & OneAfricaGlobal.”

Recall this is coming after Nollywood actor Charles Okocha and street-pop singer Portable engaged in a celebrity boxing bout.

The pair had finally settled their scores with their fists after Portable alleged contractual issues, which led them to engage in an online feud over an alleged N40m rip-off.

Portable claimed Okocha cheated him out of the money, only sending him a small amount, contrary to a contractual agreement.

However, after the fourth round in the ring, Portable was declared winner of the bout.

Okocha, reacting to the loss, called for the cancellation of the ring fight, alleging it was rigged.

He has since declared his interest to seek a rematch with Portable.