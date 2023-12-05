Parents of abducted Zamfara female students protest ,accuses Govt of neglect

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Parents of Female students of Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State, who were abducted by bandits; have staged a peaceful protest , accusing the government of neglect .

The parents who converged on Gusau from across the federation, said the bandits holding their children in captivity had insisted that they would only negotiate with the state Governor, Dauda Lawal, and no one else .

They said they have on several occasions,tried to negotiate the release of their children with the bandits, but to no avail.

The parents called on the government to rescue their children who had spent about 3 months in captivity, considering that they were females and vulnerable.

The parents who occupied the entrance of the Government House in Gusau, said they would not return to their respective destinations until their demands were met.

” The Governor should help rescue our children. We brought them here for university education, not for the bandits to abduct them,” Malam Baba, a parent said.

” They have not communicated to us for the past 3 months.The Governor said nothing to us , only speculations. We therfore decided to protest. We’ve declared Jihad for our abducted children, we can sacrifice our lives .”

” We can bear it if they were males, but for females to be in the forest for 74 days,they deserve to be released.”

The parents claimed that 38 persons were in the forest in captivity, and all their pleas were in vain.

After a long wait at the gate, government officials allowed the parents access to the Government House where a dialogue ensued.

Suleiman Bala Idris, a media aide to the Governor of Zamfara; said the state government had came up with several ways to rescue the students but decided not to reveal it for security reasons.

“The State Government in its wisdom,has adopted certain modalities through which the students would be rescued. Part of these was the engagement with security agencies on the best way possible to rescue the students safely. “

” What we are facing is that these bandits are using the students to push the government into a difficult situation. But government is doing everything it can, the Governor gets security report everyday on.how the students would be rescued,” he said.

It could be recalled that the bandits abducted female and male students of the Federal University Gusau in their off campus hostel in September,2023.