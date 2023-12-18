Panic as gunmen ‘kidnap’ Abuja musician, band members

There was panic across social media platforms on Monday morning over reports that a Nigerian Juju musician, Omoba De Jombo Beats, and his band members were reportedly kidnapped on Sunday.

According to reports making the rounds on the internet, the singer and his band members were returning from an event when they were abducted.

A Nigerian musician named Adeyinka Adeboye, also known as Boyebest, posted on his Instagram account to raise an alarm about a recent incident.

Boye Best titled his post, “A whole band of members kidnapped. Nigeria is messed up. I swear my prayers are with you guys. You will all come out alive.”

They were said to have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen after performing live at a show in Abuja during the weekend.

Boyebest added that the kidnappers are demanding N10 million ransom to release them.

