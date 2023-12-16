Palmer, Jackson on target as Chelsea back to winning ways against Sheffield

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over a dogged Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge

It turned into a one-sided affair but it took the hosts some time to break down the visitors.

Cole Palmer who had an impressive game broke the deadlock in the 56th minute off a Raheem Sterling assist .

The England international ran at the visitors’ defence and whipped a cross in for onrushing Palmer to blast the ball home.

In the 62nd minute, Nicolas Jackson pounced on a sloppy defending from the Sheffield backline to double Chelsea’s lead.

The win means the Blues move on to 22 points, while Sheffield United remain five points from safety at the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Manchester City threw away a 2-0 lead at home against Crystal Palace on Saturday as the Bournemouth v Luton game was abandoned after defender Tom Lockyer collapsed on the pitch.

Pep Guardiola’s champions dominated their match at the Etihad but two late goals from Roy Hodgson’s men, including a stoppage-time penalty, could have a major impact on the title race.

Crystal Palace have been something of a bogey team for Guardiola since he arrived in England in 2016 — they are one of only three teams to have won at the Etihad more than once, along with Manchester United and Chelsea.

The champions enjoyed nearly three-quarters of possession in the first half but had only Jack Grealish’s goal to show for their dominance.

The England winger scored for the third league game in a row, sweeping home after being found by Phil Foden in the 24th minute.

City had the ball in the net again early in the second half after Julian Alvarez’s free-kick found the net but the goal was ruled out, with Rodri deemed to be in an offside position.

However, moments later the home side did extend their lead, when Rico Lewis thumped the ball into the bottom left corner.

City seemed destined to move to within one point of Premier League leaders Liverpool but instead they collapsed in dramatic fashion.

The away side scored against the run of play to give themselves hope in the 76th minute when Jeffrey Schlupp shrugged off the attentions of the City defence and crossed for Jean-Philippe Mateta to poke home.

City fans faced a nervous last quarter of an hour and watched in horror when referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot after Foden fouled Mateta.

Michael Olise made no mistake, slotting home in the 95th minute and boos rang around the Etihad at the final whistle.

