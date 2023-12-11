Palliative: Again, Kwara Gov directs distribution of 20,000 50kg bags of maize

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the distribution of another 20,000 50kg bags of maize at more than 50% subsidised rates to the people of the state.

The distribution commenced on Sunday by the state palliative committee that oversaw the sharing of the first 25,000 bags a few months ago.

The gesture had received huge commendations from the public as it eased the difficulties faced by different categories of farmers and ordinary citizens who use maize for animal feeds or food.

The committee is giving out a 50kg bag of the maize at N10,000 per bag, exactly 38.46% of the current market value of N26,000, significantly reducing the cost of the prized item and bringing ease to the general public.

The maize palliative was one of the many layers of support the government has provided to the people in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal and the attendant shocks to the economy and cost of living.