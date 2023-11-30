Ozigbo empowers Unizik students with success strategies

…Emphasizes hard work, God’s grace in achieving career success

By Juliet Umeh

The students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University have been empowered with strategies for achieving successful careers in life. The students were empowered by a renowned business leader and politician, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, at the 2023 Unizik Students Entrepreneurship Development Programme.

Speaking in a programme with the theme: “Pathway to Possibilities: Nurturing Dreams Through Knowledge,’ Ozigbo emphasised the significance of hard work and God’s grace in achieving career success.

Organized by the Vice President of the Student Union Government, SUG and held at the Chike Okoli Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies on the university’s main campus in Awka, the organisers said the programme was aimed to foster entrepreneurship skills among students, encouraging them to nurture their dreams by acquiring knowledge.

Ozigbo, the Founder of the eponymously named Valentine Chineto Ozigbo, VCO, Foundation, engaged the students in a needs-based dialogue, encouraging them to ask questions aligned with the programme’s theme while the students asked questions around Ozigbo’s career trajectory, including managing failure, overcoming hurdles in Nigeria’s challenging business environment, maintaining an active social media presence, and his source of motivation.

Responding, Ozigbo, who was recently appointed as a Non-Executive Director and leader for Africa on the Board of the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA), emphasised the significance of hard work and God’s grace in achieving career success.

He said: “Success isn’t just about what you accomplish in your life; it’s about the obstacles you overcome and the dreams you nurture through knowledge.

“Remember, the pathway to possibilities is paved with perseverance and learning. In the journey of life, understanding your strengths and weaknesses is like having a compass that guides your path.

“Leverage your strengths and relentlessly refine your weaknesses. They are the silent guardians of your growth,” he added.

Highlighting the importance of emotional intelligence, Ozigbo cautioned against underestimating its value compared to intellectual intelligence. He stressed the need for self-control, adaptability, sociability, and the importance of leaving a positive impression on every individual encountered.

“Emotional intelligence is the unseen force that propels us forward. It’s not just about how smart we are, but how well we connect, adapt, and resonate with others,” Ozigbo said.

“In a world that’s constantly changing, adaptability isn’t just a skill, it’s a superpower. The ability to pivot with grace in the face of adversity is what defines true resilience.”

The event also featured the first female Professor of Mass Communication in Nigeria, the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Paul University Prof. Stella Okunna, and other distinguished guests.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of a distinguished humanitarian award to Ozigbo in recognition of his unwavering support for youth capacity building and engagement in Anambra State and beyond.

This event marked a milestone in empowering the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs, with Ozigbo’s insights providing a roadmap for students aspiring to make a significant impact in their respective fields.