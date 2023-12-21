Oyo CP dismisses officers caught in video demanding money from foreign biker

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebola Hamzat, has ordered the immediate dismissal of two Special Constabulary working with the state command over extortion.

The two dismissed police constabularies, identified as Jimoh Lukman and Kareem Fatai, were paraded at the Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan.

The two dismissed officers were demanding money from a Dutch tourist who was seen in a viral video riding on a power bike from the Netherlands and headed to Abuja, the federal capital Territory.

The two officers, who were caught in a viral video demanding a bribe from the foreigner, were consequently stripped of the Nigerian Police uniform to further confirm their exit from constabulary service.

CP Adebola said their dismissal from police constabulary followed a recommendation of the orderly room investigation.

He reiterated the IGP’s zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the Nigerian police, warning that such conduct which he described as embarrassing, would not be condoned from any officer.

“The two dismissed constabularies would not be prosecuted in court since they were not originally trained officers of the Nigerian police,” the CP added.

