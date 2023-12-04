Oyetola, Adeleke trade words over Alawo stool

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, are trading blame over Alawo of Awo stool.

A ruling house in Awo, Egbedore Local Government Area of the state had alleged that the state government was planning to present staff of office to the Alawo of Awo despite court judgments sacking him as monarch.

Governor Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, said he was not planning to present any Staff of office to the embattled monarch.

The governor alleged that his predecessor appointed and presented the staff to the monarch.

“We are constrained to inform the public that insinuations of the plan by the Adeleke administration to issue fresh staff of office on Awo stool are untrue.

“The crisis on the Awo stool preceded the administration of Governor Adeleke. Taiwo Adegboye, who is at the centre of the issue, was installed as Alawo several months before his (Adeleke) assumption of office.

“It is worth noting that he (Taiwo Adegboye) was issued staff of office by the previous administration. So it is unfounded that Adeleke is planning to issue a staff of office that has already been issued.

“As a government committed to fairness and rule of law, we recognise the right of Taiwo Adegboye to exhaust legal options on the Obaship tussle, which at the moment is before the Supreme Court.’

Oyetola …

However, Oyetola in a statement issued by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, acknowledged that the monarch was appointed by the Oyetola administration. But, he noted, his certificate was signed by the present administration. He urged Adeleke and his men to leave Oyetola alone as he was not the governor anymore.

Hoos words: “While it is true that Taiwo Adegboye was appointed during the Oyetola’s administration, the moment the court nullified his appointment, the government stayed action.

“That was why his official coronation was never carried out until we left the office. Therefore, my principal never signed any document nor issued him a staff of office.

“If there is, I challenge the government to produce same.

“If indeed, Governor Adeleke has respect for due process and the rule of law, how come the government is unable to carry out the judgment of the court with regards to the Alawo stool?

“In the eyes of the law, the current occupant is a usurper and the government should treat him as such rather than trying to pass the buck. This has, unfortunately, has become the pastime of the present administration.

“Oyetola is no longer the governor. How come you still want to hold him responsible for an action that was carried out in the last year of the current administration?

“I advise Olawale Rasheed and his ilks to stop lying against the person of Oyetola. He did not issue any staff of office to the Alawo,” Omipidan said.