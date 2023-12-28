Oyebanji assents to N159.57 billion 2024 Ekiti budget

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has signed into law the N159,572,481,915.51 2024 appropriation bill with an assurance that his administration would fully implement the budget for the prosperity of the people.

The 2024 Appropriation, Christened “Budget of Sustainable Growth and Development” was presented to the governor by the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Adeoye Aribasoye and other principal officers at the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

The 2024 budget estimate of N159,572,481,915.51 has 56 per cent allocated for recurrent expenditure and 44 per cent for capital expenditure.

Gov. Oyebanji reiterated his administration’s determination to ensure that the budget was fully implemented to drive sustainable growth and improve the standard of living of the people of Ekiti State.

He said that the budget was expected to stimulate economic activities, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall socio-economic landscape of the state as well as assist his government to deliver on its campaign promises and fulfill its obligation to the people.

While thanking the Speaker and lawmakers for their thorough review of the budget, the governor said the Assembly has proven to be a reliable partner in the development agenda of the state.

” I am so impressed with the quality of debate and scrutiny put in place by the members of the House of Assembly.

“Mr Speaker, I have listened to you on the need to be committed to implementing this budget, in partnership with the House of Assembly through your oversight.

“We will ensure that we implement this budget to the letter because the only way we can actually incentivize our people and deliver on our promise is to implement the budget, ” Oyebanji said.

Earlier, the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Aribasoye said that the lawmakers had painstakingly deliberated and scrutinized the budget, and affirm that it aligns with the priorities of the people.

He said that the legislative was impressed with the presentation of the budget, which was well structured to meet the yeanings and aspiration of Ekiti people.

The speaker further said that the legislative would continue to collaborate with the executive arm of government for the overall interest and development of the state.

The budget signing was also witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Chief Mrs Monisade Afuye and members of the state executive council