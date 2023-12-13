Oyebanji appoints 162 aides, names committee on board appointment

Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti — No fewer than 79 senior special assistants (SSAs), 73 special assistants (SAs), and 10 technical advisors (TAs) have been appointed by Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State.

According to a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, the new appointment, which will take effect on January 1, 2024, is the first of the two batches to be rolled out.

While congratulating the new appointees, Governor Oyebanji urged them to see their appointments as an opportunity to serve the people of the state and contribute to the administration’s development agenda.

Also, Governor Oyebanji has approved the appointment of a seven-member committee to coordinate appointments into boards and commissions.

A statement by the SA on Media to the governor stated that “the committee has the mandate of the governor to consult with relevant stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state, screen, and recommend names of suitable candidates for appointments as members of boards and commissions.

“In carrying out their assignment, the Governor urged the committee members to be guided by the relevant laws establishing the various parastatals. The committee has six weeks to conclude the exercise and submit their recommendations to the Governor.”

The committee will be chaired by Prof. Dupe Adelabu while Barr Paul Omotosho will act as the vice chairman. Adebayo Gold is the secretary, while Senator Yemi Adaramodub is a member.

Other members include Chief Alaba Abejide, Chief Jide Awe, and Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye.

Vanguard News