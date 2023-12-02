Over 74,000 candidates register for 2023 NECO SSCE external examination – Registrar

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

No fewer than 74,819 candidates are participating in the ongoing 2023 Senior School Certificate Examination, SSCE, for external candidates nationwide.

A statement by Azeez Sani, acting Director, Information and Digital Communication of NECO, said the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi disclosed this on Saturday while monitoring the examination at Government Science Secondary School Gombe, Gombe State.

“Prof. Wushishi who expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the candidates at the centre, disclosed that reports received from the various centres across the Country indicated that the examination is going on smoothly.

“He admonished candidates to shun examination malpractice, noting that various measures have been put in place to check the menace.

“The Registrar who is on a nationwide monitoring of the examination, said the Council has put in place necessary measures to ensure that the examination is seamless.

“The 2023 SSCE External which started on Monday, 20th November 2023 will end on 20th December 2023.

“The Candidates are to sit for the examination in 29 different subjects,” the statement read.