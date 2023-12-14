Over 50 % of health budget judiciously spent in Kaduna – Commissioner

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna- The Kaduna State Commissioner of Health, Umma K. Ahmed, has said that to reaffirm their commitment to the Abuja Declaration, Kaduna State not only met the 15 percent benchmark but ensured over 50 per cent of the health budget is judiciously spent.

Aboki spoke at a 1-Day Public Policy Dialogue to Commemorate the 2023 Universal Health Coverage Day in Kaduna State, organised by Save the Children(SCI) Nigeria.

“I am honoured to address you on this Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Day, a momentous occasion highlighting our shared dedication to fostering robust, fair, and resilient health systems in Kaduna State,” she said.

According to the Commissioner,” the theme, “Health for All. Time for Action,” aligns seamlessly with oUr mission of ensuring universal access to quality health services, transcending socio-economic barriers.”

“Today’s public policy dialogue, with the Theme “Operationalizing Health Financing: Sustain the Gain and Push for Progress,” provides a crucial platform for impactful discussions and actionable solutions.”

“A reminder to the panel that health financing is pivotal in our UHC journey, demanding attention, innovation, and dedication.

To reaffirm our commitment to the Abuja Declaration, Kaduna State not only met the 15 percent benchmark but ensured over 50 percent of the health budget was judiciously spent. This illustrates with a clear understanding, that financial investment alone is insufficient: transparency, accountability, and results-driven expenditure are

paramount.”

” By spending more than half of the health sector budget, we aim to amplify interventions, fortify infrastructure, and elevate the well-being of our citizens.

Permit me to reiterate that sustainable progress hinges on resource optimization, balancing increased investment with efficient resources, Use while exploring innovative financing models, public-private partnerships, and leveraging technology, which are imperative for expanding the reach and impact of our health initiatives.”

“At this juncture, I want to conclude by extending my gratitude to Save the Children International, and all Partners advocating for increasing public health investment. Their commitment to advocating and endorsing spending targets and prioritizing Primary

Health Care mirrors our pursuit of cost-effective and equitable investment for UHC, securing a healthful future for all. I also want to express my profound appreciation to every one of you for your dedication to the cause of health for all. “

“Together, let us turn OUr commitment into action, making strides that will resonate not only within the borders of Kaduna State but reverberate as a testament to what can be achieved when we unite for a healthier. more equitable world,” she said.

The highlight of the occasion was a presentation by young college students where they spoke on several health challenges affecting children and called on the relevant authorities to intervene

There was also a panel of discussion moderated by Dr Goje, where key stakeholders including Mr Faruk of SCI,Dr Hassan Ibrahim of Biba Hospital, etc, brainstormed on issues affecting the health sector and proffered solutions.