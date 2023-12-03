Ovation as Oborevwori flags-off N78bn flyovers in Warri, Effurun

Governor Oborevwori

•Presents 2024 Appropriation Bill to DTHA

Excitment rented the air last Monday, when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of three flyovers, cloverleaf, pedestrian bridges and road expansion projects in Effurun and Warri metropolis worth N78 billion.

Contracts for the projects were awarded to construction giant Julius Berger.

The ceremony, which kicked off at 10am, attracted stakeholders, including top government functionaries, traditional rulers, and religious leaders.

The projects, being the first to be done by Julius Berger for Delta State Government since its creation on August 27, 1991, were applauded by Deltans at home and in the Diaspora.

Residents of the twin cities of Effurun and Warri, who could not hide their joy, started arriving the venue as early as 8.30am for the groundbreaking ceremony billed to commence at 10am to catch a glimpse of Oborevwori, who made history as the first governor to award contract to Julius Berger in Delta State.

Those who attended the ceremony poured accolades on Oborevwori at every point during the colourful ceremony.

In his speech, the elated governor said: “The projects for which work is commencing today are as follows: Design and Construction of Flyover Bridge from Enerhen Junction, Effurun to Marine Gate, Warri in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas.

“Study, Design and Construction of Road Expansion and Improvement Works on the Section of DSC/NPA Expressway from Effurun Roundabout to DSC Roundabout on the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway including Construction of a Cloverleaf Interchange at the Existing Effurun Flyover Bridge as well as two Pedestrian Bridges, in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

“Design and Construction of Flyover Bridge at PTI Junction, along the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area. Design and Construction of Flyover at DSC Roundabout, along the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area.

“The cumulative contract sum for the four projects is seventy-seven billion, nine hundred and ninety-seven million, one hundred and fifty-nine thousand, three hundred and thirty-nine-naira, and ninety-one kobo (N77,997,159,339.91) only. The contractor has a completion period of twenty-seven-months.

“These four strategic projects are aimed at solving the gridlock often experienced between Effurun Roundabout, through PTI Road Junction to DSC Roundabout on the Effurun/Patani (East/West) Highway at Effurun. They will also ease vehicular movement at the stretch from Enerhen Junction, Effurun to Marine Gate, Warri, in Uvwie and Warri South Local Government Areas.

“As I said during the contract signing ceremony, these projects will not only change the face of the Warri-Effurun Metropolis, they will also ease the traffic congestion in the area and alleviate the hardship faced by commuters.

“As is often the case with road constructions of this nature there will be direct employment opportunities for our people, especially engineers, artisans, and labourers. Food vendors and suppliers, transporters, quarry operators and so many others in the construction value chain also stand to benefit.

“It is important to acknowledge that these roads are strategic and very busy roads in the region. Consequently, the construction works would result in traffic disruptions, diversions, and other inconveniences to motorists and commuters. The government and contractor are aware of these challenges and would take all reasonable steps to minimize the disruptions.

“As the saying goes, there is no gain without pain. So, I appeal to motorists and pedestrians in the area to be patient, orderly, and obey traffic rules and regulations to facilitate ease of movement and reduce travel time through the construction area. The contractors require the understanding and maximum cooperation of the citizens to deliver these projects on schedule.

“Furthermore, motorists are encouraged to use the alternative routes in the vicinity whenever feasible to reduce the volume of traffic in the construction area. The State Government has commenced a programme of maintenance and rehabilitation of these alternative routes to reduce inconvenience to travellers and motorists.

“I urge the contractor to work relentlessly to meet the schedule we have agreed to. The immediate communities and their leaders should appreciate the enormous investment the government is making and join hands with us to ensure the speedy completion of these projects.

“Let me conclude by saying that the projects commencing today underscore our commitment and determination to improve road and transport infrastructure as contained in the MORE Agenda of this administration. We shall continue to aggressively upgrade them across the three senatorial districts in the state as this will drive development in other sectors”.

Budget of Hope

Meanwhile, Oborevwori, on Wednesday, presented a N714.4 billion Appropriation Bill, christened, Budget of Hope and Optimism, to Delta State House of Assembly.

The governor also, on Thursday, inaugurated Boards of parastatals and institutions of government.

The Boards include those of Delta State Library Board; College of Health Sciences, Ofuoma; Delta State Urban Water Board; Delta Development and Property Authority; Hospitals Management Board; Institute of Continuing Education; Technical and Vocational Education Board and Delta Printing and Publishing Company.