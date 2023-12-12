Outstanding electoral reform questions for Nigeria

Falana

By FEMI FALANA

BETWEEN 2022 and 2023, general elections were conducted by electoral bodies in some African countries, including Angola, Kenya, and Nigeria. The petitions filed against the results of the presidential elections declared by the election management bodies in Angola and Kenya were determined within 14 days by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court respectively.

Even though the general elections in Nigeria took place between February and March 2023, the legal battle to confirm the actual winners of the presidential and legislative elections has just ended while the results of the governorship elections may not be determined by the courts until January 2024. The reason is that the elections shifted from polling booths to the election petition tribunals and the appellate courts.

Specifically, the results of the presidential and legislative elections will be confirmed after eight months (October 2023) while the results of the governorship elections will be confirmed after 10 months (January 2024). Notwithstanding the shortcomings that characterised the general elections the partial deployment of technology by the Independent National Electoral Commission was responsible for the reduction in the election petitions filed by aggrieved contestants.

While 436 post-election petitions have been filed in respect of the 2023 general elections, 807 post-election cases were filed in 2019. In fact, the 2023 general elections have recorded the lowest number of petitions filed against elections conducted in Nigeria since 2003. The reduction in the number of election petitions was largely due to the introduction of the BVAS machines which removed millions of ghost voters from the electoral process.

As the nation’s electoral jurisprudence has become otiose and outdated, we shall review some recent decisions of the Supreme Court and make a case for the deployment of full technology and implementation of the remaining recommendations of the Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Panel. It is a review that will require vital amendments of the Electoral Act and the Constitution. In conclusion, we shall critically consider the neocolonial political economy as democracy cannot succeed in an atmosphere of mass poverty.

Lack of commitment to democracy by the political class

Sometime in 2017, I compared the conduct of elections and resolution of election petitions in Nigeria and Kenya. In the well-publicized article titled: “Electoral Justice in Nigeria and Kenya”, I called on the National Assembly to technologise the electoral process and fast-track the resolution of election disputes by amending the Electoral Act and the relevant provisions of the Constitution. I equally recommended the implementation of fundamental electoral reforms. The suggestions were ignored by members of the political class due to the fact that they are beneficiaries of the dysfunctional electoral system.

It is common knowledge that despite the fact that State Independent Electoral Commissions are headed by retired chief judges and senior lawyers, they conduct the worst elections in Africa whereby the candidates of the ruling party in every state are declared the winners of all chairmanship and councillorship elections. The sole reason for the brazen manipulation is that state governors are not prepared to have elected chairmen and councilors from opposing political camps who may challenge the diversion of the monthly statutory allocations of local government councils.

In many states, democratically elected councils are dissolved or suspended by state governors to pave way for the appointment of caretaker committees and sole administrators to run the affairs of such councils in contravention of section 7(1) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999(as amended) which guarantees the existence of democratically elected local government councils. Such executive lawlessness has continued despite the fact that the Supreme Court has repeatedly condemned the frequent dissolution of local governments and appointment of caretaker councils by state governors on the ground that it is not only illegal but highly undemocratic.

It is equally interesting to note that the political leaders that have accused the Independent National Electoral Commission of mismanaging the 2023 general elections performed worse in the conduct of primary elections of majority of political parties last year. In fact, a handful of top party chieftains engaged in the imposition and substitution of candidates. On account of protests by the victims of illegal imposition or substitution of candidates, a total of 1,878 pre-election cases were filed in 2022 whereas only 370 pre-election cases were filed in 2019.

No doubt, the political leaders and senior lawyers who are dissatisfied with the results of the 2023 presidential election have suddenly embraced the Kenyan model and recommended the implementation of the recommendations of the Mohammed Uwais Electoral Reform Panel. However, the demand for electoral reforms by members of the political class smacks of hypocrisy. For instance, a former head of state who has suddenly become an advocate of credible elections introduced violence which marred the 2003 general election and claimed the lives of hundreds of voters. The state of anomie was vividly captured in Buhari v. Obasanjo[5] by Pat-Acholonu JSC when he condemned the “nationwide spread of ineptitude, violence, intimidation and other acts of terrorization” witnessed during the election.

The same political leader proclaimed the 2007 election as a “do or die affair” for the ruling party. As if that was not enough, he made a dangerous attempt to scuttle the democratic process with an ill-fated third term agenda. And when the anti-democratic agenda failed woefully, he colluded with INEC to turn the 2007 general election into a lousy mockery of democracy.

Thus, the result of the 2007 presidential election was almost annulled as it was decided on a narrow margin of 4-3 Justices of the Supreme Court. Thankfully, President Umaru Yar’Adua was honest to admit that the election which brought him to power was “highly flawed”.

Being the paper presented by Femi Falana SAN at the Retreat of the Joint Committee on Electoral Matters supported by Policy & Legal Advocacy Centre held in Lagos