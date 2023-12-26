Our protest legitimate- Nembe- Bassambiri sectors

The sectors of of Nembe- Bassambiri in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have debunked claims by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Hon Ayiba Duba over a planned protest against the operations of Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company in the area.

The representatives of the sectors namely, deputy chief, Chief Okolo Dede, chairman elders council, elder Indoma Tgbalbo, chairman special elders council, elder Igbogi Amalagha, chairman CDC, Mr Konbonimi Awori, youth president, Mr Toinpre Sambo and young ladies president, Mrs Beatrice Awululu in a statement which noted that Hon Duba’s claims are farther from the truth condemned persistent attempts by the Bayelsa State government to delegitimize the process of August 23, 2023 which ushered in the new youth leadership and the Chiefs council after the previous leadership were dissolved by a congress of the people over unacceptable conduct in line with laid down constitutional provisions and procedures as recognised in Nembe- Bassambiri.

According to them the youth council and the Chiefs council does not draw their legitimacy from the government but by the people hence Bayelsa State should accept this reality because attempts to delegitimize the election of the youth executives and Chiefs council will continue to fail.

They noted that the proposed peaceful protest is one the fundamental human rights of the people of Nembe- Bassambiri meant to draw attention to the unacceptable conduct and injustice being perpetrated by Aiteo

They reiterated that the people of Nembe- Bassambiri are peace loving and assured that there is no threat to oil and gas facilities and no plans to undermine the economy of the country with the planned protest.

They called on the Bayelsa State government which recently criticized what it called the unfair implementation of federalism in the country to join the people of Nembe- Bassambiri to fight this injustice rather than antagonize the people.